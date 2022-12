GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer fire has caused total westbound lane closures for a portion of Virginia Route 629 in Goochland County.

The vehicle fire was first reported by VDOT at 7:54 p.m. and is located near the Hadensville exit.

All westbound lanes in the area have been closed. VDOT recommends drivers in the area use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.