Tractor-trailer hauling cabbage loses control on I-95, VSP says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer at the southbound I-95 to southbound I-195 interchange Wednesday morning.

VSP said their investigation revealed that the driver of a tractor-trailer hauling cabbage and lettuce was traveling on southbound I-95 and trying to go on I-195 when it lost control. The tractor-trailer then hit a jersey wall and overturned in the right lane and shoulder.

“Damage sustained caused a fuel spill and loss of load,” authorities said.

5 HOURS LATER…..that overturned tractor trailer carrying cabbage is still there closing down the exit ramp from I-95 south to I-195/Powhite. Use I-64 west to get around. pic.twitter.com/6J6sMSBnop — Michelle Morgan (@wxmorgan8news) May 13, 2020

The Department of Agriculture was notified. The driver was transported for treatment of minor injuries.

According to VSP, charges against the driver are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

