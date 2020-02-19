Tractor-trailer hauling wood pellets overturns, driver charged

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 44-year-old man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Louisa County.

Walter Scott, of South Carolina, was traveling on James Madison Highway in his Freighliner hauling bags of wood pellets when he went off the road and overturned, Virginia State Police said. The tractor-trailer driver struck a tree and utility pole.

According to state police, the driver was wearing his seatbelt and was checked at the scene.

Scott was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

The crash remains under investigation.

