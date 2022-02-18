Tractor-trailer passenger struck, killed in I-95 accident

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer driver struck and killed her own passenger in a tragic accident on I-95.

Early Thursday afternoon, the tractor-trailer struck a piece of debris from an earlier crash in the roadway while traveling North through Stafford County. The driver pulled over to check for damage, and got out of the cab.

Unbeknownst to her, her passenger, Brian A. Brown, 39, of Maryland, had exited the sleeper cab portion of the truck, where he had been riding.

Unaware that Brown had exited the vehicle, the driver re-entered the cab and began to drive, striking Brown before coming to an immediate stop.

Virginia State Police were called to respond at 1:20 pm, and Brown was rushed to a nearby hospital, but Brown did not survive the journey.

The driver, who was uninjured, has not been charged.