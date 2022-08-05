UPDATE: VDOT has announced the scene is now clear. (5:29 p.m.)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A car crash during afternoon thunderstorms in the Richmond area has closed down the westbound left and center lanes on Interstate 64, just past Interstate 195, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The ramp to I-195 is also closed.

There is currently a 4.5 mile backup on I-64 due to the crash.

VDOT is urging drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.

Showers and storms are expected all through the afternoon and evening throughout the Richmond area.