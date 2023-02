GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash just west of Short Pump caused significant delays for drivers in Henrico County.

The crash was first reported around 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and was located on Interstate 64 westbound near the Ashland Road exit.

According to VDOT, the west right lane and right shoulder were closed, causing miles-long backups.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m., VDOT announced that the incident was clear and traffic was returning to normal.