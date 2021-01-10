Mobile home fire leaves two people and pets out of a home

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC)– A mobile home caught fire on Sunday evening in Chester.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Schooner Drive shortly after 7 p.m. for reports of flames. Once on scene firefighters discovered a trailer on fire and worked to put it out.

The fire was quickly contained, however two people and two pets were displaced.

No injuries have been reported.

