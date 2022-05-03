DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A trailer full of mulch was stolen from a Dinwiddie elementary school last week. Police are still looking for those responsible.

According to Major Knott of the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was stolen the night of Tuesday, April 26, and reported stolen by the owner the following morning.

Investigators have since recovered the trailer and returned it to the owner. However, they are still actively searching for the individuals responsible for the theft.

The school’s surveillance camera captured images of a red Nissan Cube and a black Dodge pickup truck leaving the school late on April 26.

The owner of the trailer had donated the mulch to help with the upkeep of a butterfly and flower garden at Midway Elementary.

The garden was created in memory of a former student named Sydney who passed away.

Photos courtesy of Midway Elementary School and the Wicks Family

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.