HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — An upcoming feature film that was partially filmed in Hopewell last year now has a new trailer.

“Raymond and Ray” follows two half-brothers — played by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke — who reunite for their father’s funeral and come to terms with their less-than-ideal childhood.

The movie was filmed in two locations in Hopewell in October 2021.

In 2021, former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was hopeful about the positive impact the movie would have on the commonwealth when he announced that the filming would take place in Central Virginia.

“Major projects like ‘Raymond and Ray’ shine a powerful spotlight on and increase awareness of all that Virginia offers,” Northam said last year.

“Raymond and Ray” will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 21.

You can watch the full trailer here.