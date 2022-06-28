HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A train traveling through the City of Hopewell crashed into a large tanker truck early Tuesday morning. No injuries have been reported in connection to the incident.

The crash occurred on Rev C.W. Harris Street, right in front of the Hopewell Fire Department station. Currently, no levers can be seen at the crossing where the crash happened.

The truck that struck by the train is turned over on its side. Tow trucks are at the scene for assistance. The whereabouts of the train that hit the truck cannot be confirmed at this time.

The scene of the incident does not impact traffic.

The large tanker truck that was struck by a train in Hopewell Tuesday morning. Credit: Forrest Shelor / 8News

