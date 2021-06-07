Transport bus carrying 25 National Guardsmen overturns in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A military transport bus overturned in Prince George County on Monday morning resulting in injuries for 14 of the 25 soldiers onboard.

According to the Prince George County Police Department, officers were called to the crash just before 10 a.m. At the scene they found that the bus had been driving west on James River Drive and drove off the right side of the road and into the ditch line. The bus then overturned on its side.

There were 25 National Guard members onboard going to a training exercise at Fort Pickett.

Of the 14 people injured, four were taken to the hospital. The rest only had minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.