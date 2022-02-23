RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– An environmental officer is investigating the case of a couple of memorial trees that were stolen in the night from Bandy Field Nature Park.

David Harless, the second president of the Friends of Bandy Field, said two trees planted in Charles Price’s memory were stolen overnight Feb. 12.

“We were just exasperated, surprised, dumbfounded when one of our board members was taking a walk on Sunday morning and discovered that the trees were no longer there,” Harless said.

Friends of Bandy Field is a parks friend organization. Harless said crews from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department planted the trees just days before they were stolen, on Feb. 10.

The trees were Willow Oaks, and stood about 12-feet-tall.

“The board members said that’s unfortunate, but we still wanted to honor Charles Price so we got those trees back in the ground,” Harless said.

The crews who initially planted the trees came together the following week to replant them. Harless explained that they put poles in the ground at a slightly outward angle, and installed chains at the base of the trees to deter potential thieves from stealing the trees a second time.

He said each tree cost about $200, excluding the cost for workers to plant them.

Charles Price was an environmentalist who served as the president of the Friends of Bandy Field for 23 years.

He worked to protect other parks in Richmond, like the James River Park system. Price also helped establish the landscaping division of the Workforce Development Program for inmates with John Harris.

Harless remembers Price as a good organizer and a great people person.

A dedication ceremony for Price’s memorial trees is set for March 19. It falls on the same day as the Friends of Bandy Field Spring Volunteer Day.