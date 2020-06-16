Trey Songz returns to Richmond area for 3-day Black Lives Matter event series

Trey Songz, multi-platinum R&B recording artist, is sponsoring a three-day event series in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement from June 19-21, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Trey Songz, a multi-platinum R&B recording artist, is sponsoring a three-day event series in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement in Richmond and Petersburg this weekend.

He was originally approached by grammy-winning musicians Pusha T and Tony Draper, as well as former NBA star Ricky Davis, to participate in the “Feed Your City Challenge.” This drive collects groceries and essential PPE supplies for community members through non-contact drive-thru lanes.

Songz will be hosting the drive in his hometown of Petersburg working alongside Mayor Samuel Parham, and the city’s Deputy Chief of Police, Travis Christian.

However, given the past few weeks of protests, Songz decided to expand the challenge into a full weekend of events.

Here’s what’s happening:

Candlelight Vigil : Thee weekend of events will start off with a vigil at the Robert E. Lee Statue on Monument Ave. at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 19.

: Thee weekend of events will start off with a vigil at the Robert E. Lee Statue on Monument Ave. at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 19. Feed The City Challenge : The food drive is to help feed community members impacted by COVID-19 will kick off at noon on Saturday, June 20, at 41 South Union St, Petersburg, VA 23120.

: The food drive is to help feed community members impacted by COVID-19 will kick off at noon on Saturday, June 20, at 41 South Union St, Petersburg, VA 23120. Father’s Day BLM Bike Ride: This ride in partnership with Urban Cycling will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, at Bryan Park in Richmond.

Songz recently released the song “2020 Riots: How Many Times” about the current protests over the death of George Floyd.

“Three or four nights ago, I woke up in the middle of my sleep…I couldn’t sleep,” Songz said in an interview with the Rolling Stone. “My chest was hurting. I got up and called my producer, Troy Taylor, and I said, ‘We’ve got to make music that touches the soul, that really addresses what the world is feeling right now. Especially our people.'”