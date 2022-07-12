COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Tri-City Chili Peppers, a baseball team located in Colonial Heights, will host a fundraiser night Wednesday for the family of a Chesterfield County firefighter who died in June while teaching a water rescue course in North Carolina.

Alicia A. Monahan, a mother of two boys, died when she was teaching a rescue course in the Nantahala River in Macon County, N.C., on June 25. An 11-year veteran of Chesterfield Fire & EMS, Monahan was honored by first responders with a cross-state procession when her remains returned to Virginia.

On Wednesday, the Chili Peppers will partner with the Chesterfield Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation for a fundraising event at the team’s upcoming game.

A portion of the proceeds, $5, from all tickets sold online using a QR code will benefit the foundation and help support Monahan’s children, according to a Facebook post from the team.

During her time at Chesterfield Fire & EMS, Monahan helped recover a body from the Swift Creek Reservoir in March. In 2019, she was honored with a Valor Award from the Retail Merchants Association, which recognizes the acts of heroic first responders from around central Virginia.

The Tri-City Chili Peppers play in the Coastal Plain League, a wood-bat collegiate summer baseball league. The team plays its home games at Shepherd Stadium — 901 Meridian Avenue — in Colonial Heights.