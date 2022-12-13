POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Powhatan High School band director accused of eight sex-related crimes now has a three-day jury trial set for July 2023.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Andrew Clinton Snead in June. He was initially charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial/supervisory relationship.

According to a spokesperson for Powhatan Public Schools, Snead was employed by the high school in 2015 and became the lead music teacher in 2018.

Snead has been charged with six more sex-related counts since his initial arrest, for a total of eight felonies. He has been charged with seven counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship and one for solicitation of child pornography.

The three-day jury trial will be held on July 26, July 27 and July 28, 2023 in Powhatan Circuit Court.