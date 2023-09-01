GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In the latest update on the case of the owner of a Goochland farm for retired and elderly horses who has been indicted on more than a dozen counts of animal cruelty, a trial date has been set.

At her Thursday, Aug. 31 court appearance, Byrd Gunter Rareshide, of Columbia, pleaded not guilty to 13 individual cases of animal cruelty brought against her in connection to animals under her care at her western Goochland facility, The Byrd’s Nest Farm. The case will now go to trial.

Court documents for the animal cruelty cases refer to the allegedly neglected animals by name: Scarlett, Terra, Loki, Kallie, Cutter, Ralph, Ginger, Patrick, Cannonball, Opal, Finch, Ruby and Poofy.

The owner of a horse retirement facility was charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty following an ongoing investigation into the condition of horses in her care. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Myers)

Rareshide was formally indicted on the 13 misdemeanor charges on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Rareshide will take the stand in a three-day trial to fight for her innocence from April 3 through the 5. On each day, the trial is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.