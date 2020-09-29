Trial for driver accused of killing Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark starts today

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man charged in the death of Hanover firefighter Lieutenant Brad Clark is expected to be in court Tuesday for his trial.

In 2019, Lester Labarge was indicted for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

Virginia State Police say Labarge was behind the wheel of his big rig when it slammed into a fire truck on I-295. It happened in the midst of Tropical Storm Michael.

According to sources, Labarge insists the bad weather caused his truck to collide with the fire engine. The impact killed Clark and seriously hurt two other firefighters.