Troopers to increase presence during Superbowl, making sure fans don’t drive drunk

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) will beef up their presence on the highway Sunday to make sure everyone has a winning night regardless of who wins the Super Bowl LIV.

Troopers will increase their vigilance both during and after the game “in order to deter, detect and arrest drunk drivers,” according to a statement from Shelby Crouch, a special public relations coordinator for the state police.

“If your game plan includes drinking as part of the Super Bowl activities, then add a designated driver to your lineup,” according to the VSP statement.

Have #SuperBowl plans but no designated driver? @JLo says #SMH

If you're watching the big game this weekend, please drive sober or plan for a safe ride home #DontDrinkandDrive pic.twitter.com/DoCJVWbcTu — VDOT (@VaDOT) January 31, 2020

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says there were 7,181 alcohol-related crashes and 278 deaths on Virginia’s highways in 2018.

“The costs can be financial, too: If you’re caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates, and lost wages,” Crouch said.

Here are tips from VSP to guarantee a win-win night if you are heading out for the big game:

Designate your sober driver, or plan another way to get home safely before the party begins;

If you don’t have a designated driver, then ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you; or just stay in for the night;

Use your community’s sober ride program, reserve a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, or take public transportation;

Never let friends drive if they have had too much to drink;

Always buckle up – it’s still your best defense against drunk drivers.

If hosting a Super Bowl party, check out these tips:

Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served ends up in a drunk-driving crash;

Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance or help arrange alternate transportation;

Serve lots of food and include lots of non-alcoholic beverages at the party;

Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game and begin serving coffee and dessert;

Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from anyone who has had too much to drink.

According to @VSPPIO, there were 7,181 alcohol-related crashes that claimed 278 lives on VA highways in 2018.



Ahead of #SuperBowl weekend, we're joining our State Police partners in reminding you not to drink & drive. Huddle up before the game and make a plan to get home safe. pic.twitter.com/PNZjdYADEd — VDOT (@VaDOT) January 31, 2020

