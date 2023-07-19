CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a truck blocking the roadway is causing delays for drivers in Chesterfield County and Richmond.

The crash was first reported by VDOT shortly after 12:45 p.m. and is located on Chippenham Parkway North just south of the Powhite Parkway exit.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the northbound exit ramp is closed due to a truck off the roadway that is blocking the exit.

Authorities are advising drivers to take Forest Hill Avenue to access Powhite Parkway instead.

