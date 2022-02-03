Truck owner offers reward in Prince George big rig theft

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)–One man is on a desperate search for his truck, after he says it was stolen in Prince George County over the weekend.

What started out as a usual Saturday morning for Damian Davis quickly turned into a hectic one.

He owns a 2005 Peterbilt 379 jet-powered truck. Davis traveled to a gas station and parking lot in Disputania to do routine maintenance on it, but when he arrived something was missing.

“I noticed that my tractor was gone, so my first instinct was that it got towed,” he said.

Davis said his truck was locked and secured, but he didn’t have a tracking device on it. It had been parked there since the previous Tuesday and was last seen Friday evening.

Local towing companies said they didn’t have his vehicle, so Davis filed a report with Prince George County police.

Officers checked nearby surveillance cameras, but they said the video wasn’t clear enough.

They also checked nearby truck stops, but as of now they still have no leads or suspect information.

“Now that everything is turned around and going good, it got swiped from right up under me” said Davis.

He’s been building his trucking company from the ground up since 2014. Drivers travel all across Virginia to make deliveries.

Davis said this type of truck is in high demand, especially during the pandemic because of its high resale value.

“They call it the Bentley of trucks,” he said. “They’ve been going after these trucks for a while, I just never thought it would happen to me.”

Davis described this as a heartbreaking loss, but added he won’t stop until he finds it.

“I owned it for four years, invested a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it. A lot of hard work. I done had good times, bad times,” he said.

Davis is offering $15,000 for any information that can lead to his truck. If you have any information, contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773.