DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie Fire crews worked to recover a pickup truck and boat trailer that had submerged underwater Friday night.

Fire units responded to the Public Boat Landing on Chesdin Lake Road at 6:12 p.m. for a report of a vehicle underwater. When they arrived they found an unoccupied pickup truck underwater at the boat ramp, authorities said.

With the help of a local towing company, crews were able to recover the truck, trailer and boat from the water. No injuries were reported.