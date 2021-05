The Louisa County Fire Department said a truck with hazardous materials overturned in the 12000 block of Louisa Road. (Photo: The Louisa County Fire Department)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Fire Department said a truck with hazardous materials overturned in the 12000 block of Louisa Road.

They are advising people to avoid the area. VDOT said all west and east bound lanes of traffic are closed, which is causing delays.

The department said crews from Zion Crossroads, Gordonsville, Louisa are working on this incident, along with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Louisa County Fire Department said a truck with hazardous materials overturned in the 12000 block of Louisa Road. (Photo: The Louisa County Fire Department)

The Louisa County Fire Department said a truck with hazardous materials overturned in the 12000 block of Louisa Road. (Photo: The Louisa County Fire Department)

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.