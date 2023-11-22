RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration is projected to screen more than two million passengers this holiday weekend and estimates Sunday to be the busiest travel day.
The administration expects to screen more than 30 million passengers for this year’s Thanksgiving travel season, which runs from Friday, Nov. 17 to Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Officials have recorded multiple days with more than 2.8 million passengers screened in 2023 and have seen seven of the top busiest travel days in the administration’s history.
“We will also do our best to maintain wait time standards of under 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck® lanes and under 30 minutes for standard screening lanes,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.
The TSA also provided the following tips for anyone traveling around Thanksgiving:
- Pack smart and start with empty bags
- Bring an acceptable ID and have it out in the screening lane
- Arrive early
- Properly pack firearm in a hard-sided, locked case in checked bag and declare it with the airline at the ticket counter when checking in
- Be aware of new checkpoint screening technology
- Ensure the TSA PreCheck mark is on the boarding pass
- Call ahead to request passenger support
- Text or direct message @ASKTSA for questions ahead of flight travel. Contact information can be found here
- Remain aware
- Show gratitude to frontline workers