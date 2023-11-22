RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration is projected to screen more than two million passengers this holiday weekend and estimates Sunday to be the busiest travel day.

The administration expects to screen more than 30 million passengers for this year’s Thanksgiving travel season, which runs from Friday, Nov. 17 to Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Officials have recorded multiple days with more than 2.8 million passengers screened in 2023 and have seen seven of the top busiest travel days in the administration’s history.

(Courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration)

“We will also do our best to maintain wait time standards of under 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck® lanes and under 30 minutes for standard screening lanes,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

The TSA also provided the following tips for anyone traveling around Thanksgiving: