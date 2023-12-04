RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Montpelier woman was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented her from bringing a handgun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport on Sunday, Dec. 3.

TSA officers stopped the woman at the security checkpoint when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm from the X-ray unit. According to authorities, officers found a .380 caliber handgun which was not loaded but was packed alongside a magazine with 10 bullets.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint on Dec. 3. (TSA photo)

Upon identifying the weapon, the TSA officers alerted Richmond Airport Police who confiscated the handgun and cited the woman on a weapons violation. In addition to the citation, the woman is facing a federal financial civil penalty of up to $15,000.

“Our officers are well trained and remain vigilant all year long,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “It is disappointing to see travelers continue to bring their guns to our checkpoints because in doing so they create a potentially dangerous situation through their own actions. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint. We have no issues with passengers who pack their firearms properly to be transported on their flight, but bringing a gun to a checkpoint is not the way to do it.”

Firearms caught by TSA officers at Richmond International Airport checkpoints, 2018 to 2023

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 As of 12/3/23 Guns caught at Richmond International Airport (RIC) checkpoints 14 14 19 21 24 17 (Courtesy of the TSA)

TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022.

The TSA wants to remind travelers that bringing firearms onto a flight is illegal, regardless of concealed carry permits. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter. For more information on civil penalties for unauthorized firearms and how to correctly travel with them, visit the TSA’s website here.