RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for a major surge in airport traffic over the next few months as people start to travel for vacation again for the first time since the pandemic began in 2019.

The TSA has implemented two new technologies in their preparation efforts to speed up the security process and minimize contact between passengers and staff members at the airport. Both the Credential Authentication Technology and Computed Tomography scanners are designed to improve identification verification, enhance security and reduce physical contact within the checkpoints.

8News spoke with passengers at Richmond International Airport to see how they feel about airport traffic returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“I don’t let the traffic or the lines stop me from traveling,” one passenger said. “I want to go and have fun and see the country, you know, there’s so much to offer out there, and so I’ll just wait in line, or just come earlier and prepare for the lines.”

Follow these tips to get through checkpoints quickly and efficiently: