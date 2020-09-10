Goochland County to host events commemorating 9/11 Friday

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County is remembering 9/11 by hosting two events on the 19th anniversary of the tragedy.

“On September 11, 2020 it will have been 19-years since the attacks in Arlington, Virginia, New York City, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania,” a county official said. “Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue & Emergency Services has taken on the responsibility to honor the bravery that was displayed on this day, and to ensure we remember those innocent lives lost.”

Goochland County announced the following events:

9:45 a.m. — Members of the Goochland County first responder community will gather at Goochland County Fire-Rescue Company 5 – Courthouse station to conduct the annual service in memory of the First Responders. First responders will toll the bell and read the names of those members of FDNY, NYPD, Port Authority of NYNJ, and NYC-EMS who made the ultimate sacrifice.

7:00 p.m. — First responders will assemble at Goochland County Fire-Rescue Company 1 – Manakin station to host a nighttime event. The tribute will be held at the site of the Goochland County Memorial to September 11, 2001, which is made with pieces of steel from the twin towers in New York City.

Both events are open to the public. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

