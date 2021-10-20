TSA stops Richmond woman with loaded handgun at RIC

This handgun was detected by TSA officers among a passenger’s carry-on items at Richmond International Airport on Oct 19, 2021. (Photo courtesy of TSA)

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration said officers at Richmond International Airport stopped a Richmond woman from taking a loaded handgun onto a flight on Tuesday.

TSA said the woman’s .380 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets was detected at an X-ray machine in her carry-on items at a security checkpoint.

TSA then alerted police, who arrested the woman on a weapons charge and confiscated her handgun. She is also facing a federal financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.

So far this year, TSA has confiscated 15 firearms at Richmond International Airport.