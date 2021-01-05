Tuesday afternoon house fire displaces Colonial Heights family

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Tuesday afternoon house fire has displaced two adults and six children, according to the Colonial Heights Fire and EMS Department.
Officials said units from Colonial Heights and Chesterfield responded to a fire at 305 Hillcrest Avenue at 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. When crews arrived, they said all occupants were outside of the building, and the fire was under control by 12:45 p.m.
Colonial Heights Battalion Chief Kristopher Pawlick said the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.
