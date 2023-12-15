CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Caroline County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies were involved in a high-speed car chase which led to two arrests in the Bowling Green area.

On Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., CCSO Deputy S. Mullane was involved in a high-speed pursuit after attempting to stop the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck traveling south on Route 2 near the Bowling Green area.

According to officials, Mullane flashed the blue lights on his car in an attempt to stop the driver, who then sped away and turned on West Broaddus Avenue toward Rogers Clark Boulevard.

Deputy N. Broughan, who was nearby the pursuit, assisted Mullane as the pursuit reached 100 miles per hour on Rogers Clark Boulevard.

The pursuit continued on Rogers Clark Boulevard until the truck ran out of gas and the driver pulled over on Ladysmith Road. 21-year-old Kaitlyn Hoskins and 20-year-old Christian Brown, both from Elmira, New York, were arrested without incident.

According to authorities, the truck was reported stolen from Elmira, New York and was connected to a rail station burglary in that area.

Brown was charged with felony possession of stolen property and is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with a $5,000 bond.

Hoskins was charged with possession of stolen property, eluding law enforcement and reckless driving. She is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.

Investigators are currently working with Elmira law enforcement, and additional charges are to be expected.