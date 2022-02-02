Two cars collide, both drivers die following crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Prince George County Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7:38 a.m. at the 5100 block of West Quaker Road.

The investigation has revealed that 58-year-old Kathy Britt, of Chesterfield County, was driving a gray Ford Focus traveling northbound on the road. When Britt was struck head-on by a maroon Hyundai Elantra traveling southbound, driven by 33-year-old Tenecia Barnes, of Prince George County, Barnes crossed the centerline striking the front of Britt’s Ford Focus.

Police said both drivers suffered critical injuries and died as a result of the crash.