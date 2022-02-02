Two cars collide, both drivers die following crash in Prince George

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Prince George County Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7:38 a.m. at the 5100 block of West Quaker Road.

The investigation has revealed that 58-year-old Kathy Britt, of Chesterfield County, was driving a gray Ford Focus traveling northbound on the road. When Britt was struck head-on by a maroon Hyundai Elantra traveling southbound, driven by 33-year-old Tenecia Barnes, of Prince George County, Barnes crossed the centerline striking the front of Britt’s Ford Focus.

Police said both drivers suffered critical injuries and died as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events