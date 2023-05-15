DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A bear crossing a Dinwiddie highway on Monday night caused two cars to collide, according to Virginia State Police.

At 8:45 p.m. on Monday, May 15, Virginia State Police arrived on scene at a two-vehicle crash at the 50-mile marker of I-85.

According to police, the driver of an Audi SUV slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting a bear that was crossing the interstate. A Ford Explorer then rear-ended the Audi.

There are no reported injuries, according to police.

The bear was not on scene of the crash and is believed to have run away.

This crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.