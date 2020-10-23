Two central Virginians win big in virtual lottery games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians have started reaping the rewards of the Virginia Lottery’s virtual games. The lottery says that since the games became available on July 1 more than $130 million in prizes has been doled out around the state.

Over 65,000 people have played the games so far. Some of the luckiest players are right here in the Richmond region. While playing a game called Cash4Life, a Hopewell man won $1,000 per week for the rest of his life. In an “instant win” game called Enchanted Winnings, a Richmond woman won $51,000.

People can play the Virginia lottery online games as long as they are at least 18 years old and located in Virginia at the time of play. Traditional lottery games are still available at stores across the Commonwealth.

“Online play is a natural progression that makes Virginia Lottery games more relevant and convenient for today’s consumers,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “The successful launch of online lottery play is an essential tool to help support the Virginia Lottery’s commitment to generate funds for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.”

LATEST HEADLINES: