COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A grandmother and her two great-grandchildren are in critical condition after a fire destroyed their Colonial Heights home on Monday, May 15.

Sharon Davis was babysitting her three great-grandchildren — Maverick, Nathaniel and Eva — in her Colonial Heights home off Covington Road when the fire broke out at around 3:49 p.m.

Now, three people are in the hospital and eight people are left without a home.

“Emotions are all over the place between going to the hospital and trying to be here to get things together,” Destiney Davis, Sharon Davis’s granddaughter, said. “It’s tough, but we’re in high spirits.”

The family’s focus right now is on recovering after the trauma of the fire, praying for the recovery of their loved ones and finding a new home, after theirs was left destroyed.

“Everything inside is black and it smells awful” Destiney Davis said. “The fire went through several walls in the home. Everything is destroyed. The whole bottom half of the house is filled with water, of course, from putting the fire out.”

Sharon Davis who, along with two of her great-grandchildren, are currently in critical condition after being trapped in the flames that ripped through their home on Monday. The burns the children sustained during the fire covering 70% of their body, according to the family.

“As of now, my grandmother, they’re all in critical condition,” Destiney Davis said. “My grandmother is stable. Please pray for the babies. They’re still trying to get them stable in critical condition right now.”

Destiney Davis said she didn’t even know about the fire until she got on social media.

“I actually got a call over Facebook from a cousin of mine and he said, ‘your grandmother’s house is on fire,'” she said. “And that was at 4 o’ clock yesterday. I was here within seven minutes.”

A day after the devastating blaze, Destiney Davis and other family members are holding on to their faith and praying that her family will recover.

“I was able to visit my grandmother” Destiney said through tears. “She opened her eyes when I called her name, and she was able to squeeze my hand. So, I think she’s going to be okay. I hope she’s going to be okay.”

The authorities in Colonial Heights are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Firefighters stayed on scene until around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact the Colonial Heights Fire Marshal.