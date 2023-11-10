PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two combat-wounded veterans received mortgage-free homes on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The Military Warrior Support Foundation gave away both mortgage-free homes — one in Richmond, the other in North Carolina — during a ceremony at Fort Gregg-Adams Commissary.

David Long, a veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2005 to 2009, was one of the recipients.

“A lot of people see this and they think, ‘Oh, this is great, we’ll participate, we’ll be there for it,’ but y’all don’t know the impact after the fact,” Long said. “This is the first place that I’ve been able to call home since I got out of the service.”

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

The nonprofit organization’s mission is to provide programs and services that help wounded veterans and their families transition into civilian life.