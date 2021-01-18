Two dogs who saved owner die in a Dinwiddie house fire

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two dogs who alerted their owner about a fire that had broken out in their home died in the house fire, according to Dinwiddie Fire & EMS.

The department said they dispatched fire and EMS units to the 12000 block of Old Stage Road at 6:24 a.m. for a house fire.

Officials said the initial calls indicated there was one person and two dogs still in the building. When crews were responding, they learned the occupant had escaped the fire and was at a residence across the street.

Crews said they arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from the front of the structure, and immediately went to work knocking down the fire and entering the building to conduct a primary search.

The primary occupant who escaped was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to the Southside Regional Medical Center.

The department said during their search, the two dogs were found deceased. Before being transported by EMS, the owner said he was asleep during the fire, and the two dogs jumped on him to wake him up, allowing him to escape.

Dinwiddie Fire & EMS said the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and it is also undetermined if there were operating smoke alarms in the home.

The occupants are being assisted by family and the American Red Cross.