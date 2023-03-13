GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools has announced that two of their schools will not be open due to technical issues with the buildings.

Goochland Middle and Goochland High will both be closed on Monday, March 13, due to “the facility heating system not operating” according to the school division.

Teachers have been told to work remotely and after-school activities will continue as scheduled.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and anticipate resuming school tomorrow,” reads a statement from Goochland Public Schools.