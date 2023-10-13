This is the 14th firearm TSA officers have detected so far this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Only a day after a Glen Allen man was cited by police for attempting to bring a loaded gun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport, a New Kent County man was also stopped in a similar incident.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, a man was caught by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers attempting to carry a 9mm handgun — which was loaded with five rounds and packed alongside five other rounds — past an airport security checkpoint.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint on Oct. 12. (TSA photo)

Upon identifying the weapon, the TSA officers alerted Richmond Airport Police who confiscated the handgun and cited the man on a weapons violation. In addition to the citation, the man is facing a federal financial civil penalty of up to $15,000.

“Bringing guns to checkpoints is a serious security violation and this individual can expect to receive a fine that will be in the thousands of dollars,” said Robin Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Our officers are vigilant and this week they prevented two deadly weapons from getting onto an airplane. People who bring their guns to our checkpoints create a potentially dangerous situation through their own actions. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint.”

Firearms caught by TSA officers at Richmond International Airport checkpoints, 2018 to 2023

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 As of 10/11/23 Guns caught at Richmond International Airport (RIC) checkpoints 14 14 19 21 24 14 (Courtesy of the TSA)

The TSA wants to remind travelers that bringing firearms onto a flight is illegal, regardless of concealed carry permits. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter. For more information on civil penalties for unauthorized firearms and how to correctly travel with them, visit the TSA’s website here.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and passengers should do their homework to make sure that they are not violating any local firearm laws. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. Of those guns, 88% were loaded.