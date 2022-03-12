PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were hospitalized after a car struck a stationary tractor trailer on I-85 near Petersburg Saturday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a tractor trailer, Rousselin Haiti, 34, pulled off the highway onto the right shoulder with his vehicle partially in the right lane.

As Haiti was walking towards the back of the trailer, another driver was unable to stop in time and struck both Haiti and the trailer.

Both Haiti and the driver suffered minor injuries and were taken to Southside Regional Medical Center.