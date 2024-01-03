ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is investigating the killing of two hunting dogs in Essex County, only days after conservation police officers responded to a different report of three hunting dogs killed in King and Queen County.

On Monday, Jan. 1, conservation police officers responded to 928 Laurel Springs Road in Essex County. Deputes with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office were already on scene.

Officers discovered two hunting dogs had been shot and killed, which had been buried with their electronic collars removed, DWR said. The collars had also been burned.

A spokesperson for the department said a suspect admitted to shooting and burying the dogs.

At this time, no charges are pending, but officers are consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

This comes only days after three hunting dogs were found shot and killed on Friday, Dec. 29.

The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said Eric Gregory Ripper — the owner of the land in King and Queen County on which the dogs were shot — was arrested on three felony charges of cruelty to animals, including the killing of a companion animal — as well as two misdemeanors of removing electronic collars from a dog.