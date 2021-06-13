Two injured after crash involving Henrico Police cruiser

The Henrico County Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash involving a police cruiser that happened Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. along Midlothian Turnpike. (Photo: Susan Tellier)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash involving a police cruiser that sent two people to the hospital.

Authorities told 8News that the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

(Photo: Susan Tellier)

Police said they are actively investigating who is responsible for causing the crash.

According to Henrico Police, both the driver of the police cruiser and the driver of the Mazda that was involved were taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.