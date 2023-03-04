DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy are in the hospital after police say they were involved in a crash on West Cox Road in Dinwiddie County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the intersection of West Cox Road and Wells Road in Dinwiddie just after 11:20 p.m. on Friday, March 3 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

It was determined that a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Spark heading east in the westbound lanes when he hit a 2011 Subaru Outback being driven by a 19-year-old woman. Both drivers were taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

This crash is still under investigation.