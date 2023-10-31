GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Following inquiries from 8News, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has confirmed that two inmates died over the course of three days at Greensville Correctional Center.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, VADOC staff members were notified that an older male inmate had been found unresponsive in the infirmary. The man was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, Oct. 30, another male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. According to authorities, lifesaving techniques were administered but he was pronounced dead.

“Both incidents are under investigation, and there is no other information available at this time,” a VADOC spokesperson told 8News.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.