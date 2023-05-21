PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two women are dead after police say they were involved in a head-on crash on James River Drive just west of Hopewell in Prince George County.

According to the Prince George County Police Department, officers responded to the 11100 block of James River Driver at around 9:21 p.m. on Friday, May 19 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

It was determined that 56-year-old Deborah Graves was driving a Honda SUV heading west when her vehicle was struck head-on by a Chrysler sedan being driven by 40-year-old Wendy Boswell, who police say was heading east and crossed the road’s center line.

Graves and Boswell were both pronounced dead from injuries sustained during the crash.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773.