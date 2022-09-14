CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two lanes of Interstate 95 North are closed in Caroline County due to a tractor-trailer on fire.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer carrying wood products is on fire at mile marker 102, about two and a half miles south of the Jericho Road exit. The northbound center and right lane are both closed, as well as the right shoulder.

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: VDOT Fredericksburg

A nearby crash in the Ashland area has closed the left shoulder of I-95 in Hanover. According to VDOT, traffic is currently backed up about seven miles.

Drivers heading north from the Richmond area are asked to use alternate roadways and expect delays.