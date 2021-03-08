Two missing Tappahannock girls found safe

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Essex Sheriff’s Office said they found two juveniles who went missing on Sunday, safe and unharmed.

The Office wants thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigations, neighboring law enforcement agencies and the community for their help with the search.

Olivia Wachsmuth, 14, and Emma Wachsmuth, 12, left their home in the Scotts Mill Road area of Tappahannock around 1:30 a.m on March 7, wearing only shorts and a hoodie.

Officials added this incident is still under investigation, any information you may have about this case please contact Investigator Travis Martin at 804-443-3347.