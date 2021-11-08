Two people, dog killed in Prince George wrong-way crash on I-95 late Sunday night

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people and one pet dog died in a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on I-95 in Prince George on Sunday, November 7.

At 10::30 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the 45 mile marker on I-95 to investigate a vehicle crash.

Early investigation indicated a Toyota Yaris was traveling south in the northbound left lane of I-95 before striking a Honda CRV headed north, according to VSP.

Kimberly A. Sawicki, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was driving the Toyota and died from her injuries on scene.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger of the Honda died of her injuries on scene. She was identified as Cecilia M. Suesmith, 62, of Woodbridge, Va. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Prince George Animal Control removed two dogs from the scene of the crash that were traveling in the Honda. One dog died from its injuries.

The investigation is ongoing as troopers are continuing to investigate to determine how the Toyota entered the northbound lanes of I-95.