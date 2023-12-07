NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say two people were found dead inside of a home.

According to police, deputies were called to a home on the 7000 block of English Boxwood Lane in the Bottoms Bridge area of New Kent County at around 8:36 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 and found two people dead inside.

The two people have not yet been identified and their relationship has not yet been determined. It is not believed that there is any active threat at the moment and deputies are not searching for any suspects in connection to the deaths, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.