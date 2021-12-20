Two people hurt in tractor-trailer, U-Haul head-on collision in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was hurt after a crash involving a U-Haul box truck and a tractor-trailer in Prince George County Sunday night.

Police responded to the 16000 block of S. Crater Road around 9 p.m. after reports of a crash.

On scene, police noticed the crash was a head-on collision and the driver of the U-Haul vehicle was trapped under the dash and had to be moved by fire personnel.

The driver of the U-Haul was taken by MedFlight to the hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated for injuries at SRMC.

The extent of the injuries are unavailable at this time.

Police have not yet determined the cause of the accident.

