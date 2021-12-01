Two people killed in Interstate 95 crash stemming from police chase in Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have died, and two others are currently in the hospital being treated for serious injuries after a police chase led to a crash on Interstate 95 on Tuesday.

Virginia State Police say a 2018 BMW fled from an Emporia Police officer that attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver attempted to evade the officer by turning his headlights off and taking exit 17 towards Route 301.

The driver then made a U-turn, heading the wrong way down the exit ramp and eventually travelling South in the Northbound lane of 95. While in pursuit, the officer lost sight of the BMW, which eventually collided with a vehicle heading North.

Both the driver and passenger in the BMW were ejected from the vehicle. State Police say the two individuals were not wearing seatbelts. The driver was identified as Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, 30, of Richmond. He was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The passenger, only identified at this time as a female, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Lincoln are from New London, Conn., according to State Police. The passenger, identified as Melissa R. Dorsett, 36, also died at the scene of the crash. The driver, a 36-year-old man, was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center and later flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Police say both were wearing seatbelts.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident further at the request of the Emporia Police Department.