Two people were taken to the hospital after a boating incident at the Lake Anna Marina, according to Louisa County Fire and EMS. (Photo: Louisa Fire)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a boating incident at the Lake Anna Marina, according to Louisa County Fire and EMS.

The department said it helped Spotsylvania County first responders with the rescue on Sunday. Louisa said both people involved were in stable condition.

Neither locality gave details on what exactly happened, but they’re asking people to be extra careful as more people are out on the lake this summer.